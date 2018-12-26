Pagano rested, ready to use experiences with next job

Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano was a guest on the "Rapsheet and Friends" podcast, marking a rare appearance since the Colts fired him after a 4-12 record in 2017.

A well-rested Pagano, who has been working with the league as a consultant, touched on a variety of subjects, including a hope to return to the sidelines armed with experiences.

"Knowing what I know now, having a chance to sit back and reflect and evaluate a lot of things that we did both good and bad, now you have an opportunity to hopefully -- if you have another opportunity, whether it's a head coach, a coordinator or assistant coach, it doesn't matter," Pagano said. "I just love coaching. I love competing. I love the players. I love the coaches. I love the camaraderie, the competition, games, that's what you really miss.

"Whatever capacity I get into, I'll be able to -- if I go as an assistant somewhere -- I'll be able to share some of our experiences that we've had, and obviously the stuff that I've learned this season."

Pagano admits he doesn't know where he'll end up during the next wave of coaching searches or even if he'll get a call. But he appeared content either way.

"I'll end up where I'm supposed to end up," Pagano said. "And if nothing happens, nothing happens. I'm good, I'm blessed, I'm better for my six years in Indy. Again, like I said, I have no regrets. Again, whatever happens, happens."

In six seasons as the Colts head coach, Pagano posted a 53-43 regular-season record and was 3-3 in the postseason.

