Nick Foles, Baker Mayfield among NFL Players of the Week

Nick Foles' ongoing Philadelphia revival part two, Baker Mayfield's latest fiery performance of statistical splendor, Aaron Donald's seemingly constant dominance and Dwayne Harris' stunning Monday night punt return were among the Week 16 highlights.

Therefore the aforementioned highlight-makers were among the Week 16 NFL Players of the Week.

The Eagles' Foles was the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, Donald was the NFC Defensive Player of the Week and Cowboys kicker Brett Maher was the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Their AFC counterparts were the Browns' Mayfield as AFC Offensive Player of the Week, the Ravens' Patrick Onwuasor as AFC Defensive Player of the Week and the Raiders' returner Harris as AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

In front of a thrilled Cleveland faithful, Mayfield led the Browns to a victory over the rival Bengals, 26-18, when he threw three touchdowns. The rookie completed 27 of 37 passes for 284 yards and had no interceptions as he took home his first of what Cleveland fans hope is many NFL weekly accolades.

During the Ravens' 22-10 upset of the Chargers on the road, Onwuasor spearheaded Baltimore's excellent defensive outing. He posted a team-high nine tackles that included two sacks as the Ravens held L.A. to 198 yards of offense.

Harris returned to the NFL's weekly honor roll with his second special teams nod of the season following a Week 4 accolade. In a dazzling and somewhat confusing play, Harris thrilled Oakland fans when he fielded a punt on the Raiders' 1-yard-line that appeared to be downed by a Broncos player, but 99 yards later was an Oakland TD. The punt return tied for the second-longest in NFL history. Harris added another punt return for eight yards, had two kick returns for a combined 46 yards and added three tackles.

In his best Rocky imitation, Foles threw for an Eagles franchise-record 471 yards to go with four touchdowns to lead Philly past Houston, 32-30. Foles came back from a big hit after a brief trip to the sideline and rallied the Eagles back from a 30-29 deficit with 2:04 to play and keep Philadelphia's playoff hopes alive.

The consistently phenomenal Donald was at it again in the Rams' 31-9 throttling of the Cardinals. Donald tallied seven tackles, including four for a loss and three sacks to boost his league-high season total to 19.5. This is Donald's second weekly award of the season following a Week 7 acknowledgement.

Maher, who also garnered his second weekly honor of the season after a Week 4 accolade, was on the money Sunday in the Cowboys' NFC East-clinching victory as he converted two field goals and three extra points in his team's 27-20 win over the Buccaneers. Maher hit on a huge 59-yard field goal and added a 20-yarder.