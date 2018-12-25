Injuries: Unclear if James Conner will play vs. Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers' playoff aspirations rest upon a win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, but will they have James Conner at their disposal?

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Conner's status for the game remains undecided as the second-year running back works to come back from a nagging ankle injury that has kept him out of the last three games.

Tomlin is hopeful Conner will be back on the gridiron after he made progress on the practice field last week.

"We'll be watching him close and seeing if he's going to be a positive contributor to our efforts this week," Tomlin said during a news conference on Tuesday. "And, obviously, his practice participation and effectiveness will be a major factor in that."

While Conner's status remains in question, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that the running back stands a realistic chance of playing against the Bengals.

In addition to Conner, Tomlin said safety Sean Davis (quad) and linebacker Vince Williams (toe) are dealing with injuries.

The Steelers need to beat the Bengals and hope for a Baltimore Ravens loss or tie in order to clinch the AFC North and secure a playoff spot. The Steelers also could clinch a postseason berth with a win over Cincinnati and a tie between the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans.

Here are the other injuries we're monitoring Tuesday:

1. Denver Broncos rookie running back Phillip Lindsay is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday after suffering a wrist injury during the second half of Monday's loss to the Oakland Raiders. Broncos wide receiver Andre Holmes is also scheduled to have an MRI for an ankle injury he suffered during the game.