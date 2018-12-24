Broncos' Phillip Lindsay suffers hand injury vs. Raiders

Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay suffered a hand injury during the second half of Monday's game against the Oakland Raiders and was ruled out during the fourth quarter.

The rookie running back suffered the injury when his hand made contract with the helmet of a Raiders player while he was carrying the ball. He was declared out a short time later.

The Broncos were trailing the Raiders, 24-7, when Lindsay was ruled out. Lindsay had rushed for 46 yards on 10 carries.

Lindsay is one of the favorites to earn offensive rookie of the year honors this season. During Monday's game, he passed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season. He joins LeGarrette Blount (2010) and Dominic Rhodes (2001) as the only undrafted rookies in the Super Bowl era to rush for more than 1,000 yards, according to NFL Research.