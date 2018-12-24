D.J. Swearinger says he was released by Redskins

Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden had enough with D.J. Swearinger spouting off.

The veteran safety told 106.7 The Fan that he's been cut by the Redskins, via the radio station's Twitter account. The news came after Gruden called Swearinger into this office Monday morning.

"I don't regret nothing, because I know I gave 100 percent from my heart," Swearinger said.

Swearinger's release followed his latest postgame criticism. After Saturday's loss to the Blaine Gabbert-led Tennessee Titans, the 27-year-old safety went off on the coaching staff, specifically defensive coordinator Greg Manusky.

"I felt like we should have been more aggressive," Swearinger said after the 25-16 loss. "I feel like on the third down and 6, third down and 7, we're playing a backup quarterback, why would you put us in man-to-man? We are our best on defense when we look at the quarterback. When you go one high on a backup quarterback, that's easy, man. It'll go backside every time.

"I feel like if we look at the quarterback with all this time we've got on the back end, man, we can dominate every team, every week. I'm not the defensive coordinator though, so..."

Swearinger later added that he probably watches "more film than the coaches."

It's not the first time the safety has criticized the coaching staff and fellow players. Several times after Washington losses this year Swearinger has complained about practices being too lax and about players losing focus during games.

"The coaches think I'm too smart or I'm a weapon with my smarts," Swearinger said.

Gruden had been reticent about disciplining his starting safety before. Now he dropped the hammer.

Like all players this time of year, Swearinger, who has one year left on his contract, is subject to waivers once he's officially released.

The veteran was having one of the best years of his six-year career patrolling the back end of the Redskins defense, compiling 53 tackles, 10 passes defended and four interceptions. Pro Football Focus' 11th rated safety should find a home in short order, possibly with a playoff team that needs help in the secondary (perhaps a team like Kansas City).