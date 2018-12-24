Jets CEO Johnson: 'Todd Bowles is our head coach'

The NFL enters the time of year when names at the professional or college level will be linked to potential head coach openings.

The New York Jets could be in the market to replace Todd Bowles, and a Sunday report from ProFootballTalk.com indicated the Jets would make a run at University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson, however, refuted the report Monday morning with a statement released through the Jets' official Twitter account.

"Todd Bowles is our Head Coach," Johnson said in the statement. "There is no truth to the report of our interest in Jim Harbaugh."

"Todd Bowles is our Head Coach. There is no truth to the report of our interest in Jim Harbaugh." -- New York Jets (@nyjets) December 24, 2018

Whether the Jets might have interest in other potential candidates remains to be seen. Despite the vote of confidence from Johnson, Bowles finds himself under the microscope with his team entering the season finale at 4-11.

Bowles became the Jets' head coach in 2015 and posted a 10-6 record in his first year. Success, however, hasn't been easy since then given the Jets went 5-11 in 2016 and 2017 before the struggles of 2018.