Todd Bowles' criticism of refs being reviewed by NFL

Following the New York Jets' 44-38 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers, Todd Bowles broke from his normally stoic self to rip the officials.

"I thought we were playing two teams," Bowles said, via ESPN. "I thought we were playing the Packers and the striped shirts."

He added: "I felt it was a bad call, as I did quite a few other calls. It was one of those games. I haven't seen one in my 18, 19 years in the league."

The Jets were flagged 16 times for 172 yards, including a questionable call on a 33-yard pass interference on corner Trumaine Johnson that set up the Packers' game-winning score.

On Monday morning, Bowles stood by his criticism.

"I said what I said and I meant everything I said. All has been said, so I'm done with it," he said.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the league is reviewing Bowles' comments for a possible fine.

Bowles saw a fine coming on Sunday when he made his uncharacteristic comments.

"I'm sure I'm getting fined already, so I care not to say more, but something has to be done about that. That's ridiculous," he said.

Bowles is likely coaching his final game in charge of the Jets, so his frustration is compounded this holiday season.