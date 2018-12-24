Gase: I wish Ryan Tannehill had played better vs. Jags

It's becoming clearer by the week that Ryan Tannehill is no longer the Miami Dolphins' long-term answer at quarterback.

The signal-caller led another limp output against a good defense in Sunday's 17-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars that officially eliminated the Dolphins from playoff contention. It's the second straight week Miami put up just seven points on offense.

The Dolphins offense was held to less than 200 total yards for the fifth time this season and third time this month. No other team has had three such games all season, much less in a month. The rest of the NFL combined has just three such games this month.

Tannehill went 15-of-22 passing for 146 yards with one touchdown and one interception. It's the second straight game in which the quarterback has thrown for fewer than 150 yards. Since returning from injury, Tannehill has authored just one game out of five with more than 205 yards passing.

After Sunday's loss, coach Adam Gase was asked if he was getting winning QB play from Tannehill.

"I think sometimes we are," he said, via the Miami Herald. "I think today was a rough day for him. I wish he would have played a little better. I wish he would have made a few more decisions that were different. I think there's been games that he has -- that he's played really well -- and there's been some games where we haven't played well.

"And it's as much on me as it is on him. I have to do a better job of making sure that he's doing the right things at the right time."

The Dolphins futility certainly has enough blame to go around. From the coach to the offensive line issues, to receiver mistakes, to the quarterback.

Yet when a team struggles on offense as Miami has the pressure lands on the signal-caller.

"I think they've been all over the place," Tannehill said of the issues plaguing Miami. "I think every position has its faults. Start with me and just go right down the line. I think when you have that, it all stacks up and you're not moving the ball.

"We have to be cleaner, every position, starting with me and that will give us our best chance, obviously, to put the ball in the end zone."

The Week 17 tilt at Buffalo could be Tannehill's final with the Dolphins. The 30-year-old is scheduled to count $26.6 million on Miami's salary cap, and the team could save $13.1 million by cutting the quarterback.

Tannehill hasn't played like a $26 million quarterback. The question for the Dolphins this offseason is how they go about finding the right replacement this time, and whether Gase will be around to make that decision.