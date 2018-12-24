Baker Mayfield dismisses staring down Hue Jackson

As he strode down the field following a game-sealing pass to tight end David Njoku in the Cleveland Browns' 26-18 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, quarterback Baker Mayfield appeared to glare at former Browns coach, and current Bengals assistant, Hue Jackson.

CBS cameras replayed Mayfield's strut with play-by-play announcer Spero Dedes noting it seemed like the quarterback stared down Jackson "for what felt like an eternity."

After the tilt, Mayfield played coy when asked about the glower.

"No idea what you're talking about," Mayfield said, via ESPN.

Seriously, he was asked given the video evidence?

"Yeah," the quarterback responded.

When told it was all over social media, Mayfield shrugged:

"That's all right. We won. David didn't score on that play," he said.

Mayfield wasn't so shy about his distaste of Jackson after their previous meeting, giving his former coach the cold shoulder after the game, and later calling Jackson "fake" on social media. Mayfield stood by those comments previously.

This time around he's taking the coy approach, but the fire obviously burns. Mayfield has led the Browns to a 5-2 record since Cleveland canned Jackson, with two of those victories coming against the Bengals.

Mayfield lit up Cincinnati once again on Sunday, completing 73 percent of 37 passes for 284 yards (7.7 yards per attempt) and three touchdown tosses. Mayfield became the second rookie in NFL history with three games of at least 3 TD passes and 0 INTs (Dak Prescott in 2016), per ELIAS.

On the season, Mayfield's 24 total TD passes are third-most in NFL history by a rookie and just two shy of the record shared by Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson.

When he's playing like a rock star, Mayfield can stare down whomever, especially when it's the man that kept him saddled on the bench to open the season.