Seahawks back in playoffs after one-year absence

The Seattle Seahawks are headed back to the postseason after a one-year hiatus.

Russell Wilson's 29-yard strike to Doug Baldwin set up Chris Carson's game-sealing TD plunge for a 38-31 win over the Chiefs and a wild card berth in the playoffs.

After missing out on the postseason last year, Pete Carroll has now led the Seahawks to the playoffs in six out of the past seven seasons and seven out of nine overall in his tenure as head coach.

The Seahawks (9-6) currently hold the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoffs and will figure out where they will play Wild Card Weekend after everything shakes out on the final Sunday of the regular season.