Week 17 schedule: Colts-Titans game flexed to 'SNF'

The final AFC playoff berth will be decided in the final game of the regular season.

The league announced Sunday evening that the Indianapolis Colts-Tennessee Titans game in Week 17 will be flexed to "Sunday Night Football."

The winner of the divisional clash is in the postseason. The loser is out.

The AFC South could also be up for grabs. If the Houston Texans (10-6) lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the winner of Colts-Titans will win the division. Houston has already clinched a playoff berth.

The Colts (9-6) enter Week 17 in the sixth seed, with the Titans (9-6) and Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6-1) on the outside looking in.

Here's the rest of the revamped Week 17 schedule:

1 p.m. ET

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- FOX

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints -- FOX

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants -- FOX

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers -- FOX

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans -- CBS

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills -- CBS

New York Jets at New England Patriots -- CBS

Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs -- CBS (if Chiefs win on Sunday night)

4:25 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks -- FOX

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings -- FOX

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers -- CBS

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens -- CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos -- CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins -- FOX

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams -- FOX

Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs -- CBS (if Chiefs lose on Sunday night)

8:20 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans -- NBC