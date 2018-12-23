Richard Sherman, two Bears WRs ejected after fight

Mitchell Trubisky showed off his fleet feet, slid, took a questionable hit and all hell broke loose.

The end result was the ejection of 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, Bears receivers Anthony Miller and Josh Bellamy.

In the fourth quarter of Sunday afternoon's Bears-49ers game, Trubisky scrambled and slid -- the play was actually nullified on a holding call -- before he was hit by Niners safety Marcell Harris in front of the Bears' sideline.

Miller was the first to retaliate as he ran onto the field from the sideline and shouldered Harris. A skirmish followed with a slew of strikes thrown by Sherman drawing the most attention.

After the dust settled -- which included a lengthy delay, officials meeting and television timeout -- Harris was called for the late hit and the refs signaled a trio of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties which resulted in the ejections of Sherman, Miller and Bellamy.

There's a good chance that some fines will be handed out in the upcoming days.