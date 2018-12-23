Taylor Lewan to Josh Norman: 'You're not relevant'

The Tennessee Titans' win over the Washington Redskins on Saturday concluded with a word-exchanging, helmet-throwing dust-up between Taylor Lewan and Josh Norman.

Cameras caught Lewan confronting Norman on the Redskins' sideline in the aftermath of the game. Norman jumped up from the bench and threw his helmet at Lewan as the Titans offensive lineman made a bow and arrow gesture similar to the one Norman sometimes makes. The two players were quickly separated by team staff.

Lewan told reporters he believed Norman tried to hurt Titans running back Derrick Henry during the Titans' final scoring drive in the fourth quarter.

"I'm not worried about Josh Norman, man," Lewan said, per ESPN's Turron Davenport. "I'm an offensive lineman; he's a DB. I don't even know who that is. I was pissed -- he was trying to hurt Derrick Henry during that four-minute [drive]. That's not the way football is supposed to be played, man. It's not our fault you're not relevant anymore.

"He tackled him, and it was like a temper tantrum. I was trying to get Derrick up, and he's throwing a hissy-fit, going low at him and stuff like that."

For his part, Henry said he didn't believe Norman was trying to injure him on the play.

"Whatever he was trying to do, he was trying to do," Henry said. "I don't think he was trying to do that. But if he was, it didn't work."

Norman didn't speak to reporters after the game.

Henry played a big role in Titans' win, rushing for 84 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries as the team overcame Marcus Mariota's early exit because of a shoulder stinger. The win keeps Tennessee in the postseason hunt while devastating the Redskins' playoff chances.

As for Lewan and Norman, they both stand a good chance of being fined by the NFL for their postgame confrontation.