Injury roundup: DeAndre Hopkins a game-time decision

The Houston Texans already ruled out Lamar Miller for Sunday's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. Will DeAndre Hopkins be next?

The prolific wide receiver is considered a game-time decision as he continues to battle through an ankle injury, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Hopkins, for his part, is adamant about playing, but the Texans' trainers want to see him work out before the game to see how he looks, Rapoport added.

It makes sense the Texans are taking a cautious approach with their star wideout. With the team on the cusp of clinching the AFC South division title -- a win Sunday over the Eagles would secure the crown -- there's no reason for the team to be foolhardy with one of the NFL's top playmakers.

Here are some other injury updates from Rapoport heading into Sunday's games:

1. Los Angeles Rams star running back Todd Gurley is considered a game-time decision heading into Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Gurley, the league's No. 2 rusher with 1,251 yards on the season, will work out before the game. While Gurley expressed confidence earlier this week he would play, his status for the game remains undetermined.

2. Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, and Indy is hopeful he can play despite not feeling 100 percent.

3. Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller is another game-time decision. Fuller, who was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report, is rehabbing from thumb surgery he underwent last week. He took light reps in practice this week ahead of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

4. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is a game-time decision for Sunday's NFC South battle against the Carolina Panthers because of hip and ribs injuries. His status for the game will be determined by how well he does in the pregame workout.

5. Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay, listed as questionable with a chest injury, is expected to play against the Minnesota Vikings. Quarterback Matthew Stafford (back) was once again listed as questionable on the Friday injury report, but he will play. However, running back LeGarrette Blount (calf) will be a game-time decision.

6. Buffalo Bills running back Chris Ivory is not expected to play against the New England Patriots because of lingering shoulder injury.

7. Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (knee) is expected to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) will play.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's showdown with the New Orleans Saints because of a groin injury, will play. Smith-Schuster tweeted Saturday he would be playing.

9. Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett (foot) is expected to play against the Texans.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson is expected to make his return from a thumb injury that forced him to miss the last three games.