Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald: Steve Wilks should return

Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald is once again in the spotlight, as he prepares to play what might be his last game in an NFL uniform at State Farm Stadium. As always, he was noncommittal, planning to take his time into the offseason to make a final decision.

But the face of the franchise has made up his mind on one topic: He believes embattled coach Steve Wilks should return for 2019.

Fitzgerald was asked if he wants the first-year coach back, despite a 3-11 record.

"We all would want him back," Fitzgerald said via text message to NFL.com.

The public assumption has been that Wilks will be one-and-out following a trying season that has included firing offensive coordinator Mike McCoy, first-round pick Josh Rosen being more down than up and some lopsided losses. They did win in Green Bay, hastening the firing of Packers coach Mike McCarthy. But everything has been a battle.

However, sources insist no firm decision from owner Michael Bidwill has been communicated and that all options are on the table. If Wilks does return, he would be expected to make significant staff changes, which he would be willing to do. As the final coach hired during the cycle last year, that hurt his ability to find viable coaches.

And clearly there are issues on the roster that have made it difficult.

The results have not been there and Bidwill will be watching how players react during the final two games before making his call. If they get blown out and don't show effort, it will be telling.

Fitzgerald already knows what his decision would be.

"I love Wilks," Fitzgerald said. "Great dude. We all play hard for him. That's the team -- not me alone -- speaking on it."

