Titans outlast Redskins, remain alive in playoff hunt

The Tennessee Titans held off the Washington Redskins 25-16 in a close contest with significant playoff implications Saturday night at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Herbie Teope sheds light on what we learned from the outcome:

1. The Titans' chances for the postseason appeared doomed when quarterback Marcus Mariota left the game with a shoulder stinger injury to close the first half. But Blaine Gabbert played efficiently in the second half, completing 7 of 11 passes for 101 yards and the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter to help keep the Titans alive in the postseason chase. Gabbert might get another shot to lead the team in the season finale against the Indianapolis Colts, depending on Mariota's status, and the Titans can protect the quarterback with a strong defense and running game. Still, the Titans, who improved to 9-6 on the season, will need a repeat of Gabbert's play given the wild-card berth in the AFC will likely to come down to the final game.

2. After producing two straight games of 170-plus yards rushing, Titans running back Derrick Henry came back to Earth a little with 84 yards rushing and a touchdown on 21 carries. Henry, however, saved his best running for when it was needed the most in the final two quarters. After being held to 27 yards rushing on seven carries in the first half, Henry found a rhythm in the second half with 57 yards on 14 attempts to help pace the Titans' ground attack, which totaled 99 yards on the game. Henry's hot December continued in the end zone, too. On his career, the third-year pro has 22 rushing touchdowns, with 12 coming in December. Eight of Henry's 12 rushing scores in 2018 have come in the past three weeks, and his emergence down the stretch of the season will be a large contributing factor in determining whether the Titans advance to the postseason.

3. In a season of turmoil for Washington's offense, which was plagued by injuries at the quarterback position and offensive line, veteran running back Adrian Peterson proved a constant and bright spot. Against the Titans, Peterson showed flashes of his younger days, running with speed, agility and power en route to an impressive 119-yard rushing effort on 26 carries. The 33-year-old Peterson, who joined Washington in August, entered the game needing 77 yards to reach 1,000 yards rushing for the eighth time on his career. Peterson became the fifth player in NFL history to rush for 1,000-plus yards in a season at age 33-plus. He joins Frank Gore and Hall of Famers John Riggins, who did it twice, Franco Harris and John Henry Johnson, who also did it twice, as the only players in NFL history to accomplish the feat.

4. Redskins quarterback Josh Johnson was having a good game, displaying poise through the first three quarters, until disaster struck in the final period. Johnson, a 32-year-old journeyman signal-caller, threw two costly interceptions with the game still very much in doubt, costing the Redskins a win and likely any glimmer of hope for a postseason berth. Johnson, who signed weeks ago from the AAF, was in a tough spot to begin with after taking over last week when injuries wrecked the quarterback position in Washington. The loss dropped the Redskins to 7-8 with one game to go.