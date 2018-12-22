Roundup: Marcus Peters fined $10K for hit vs. Eagles

Some overaggressive play in the last week has made a few wallets a little lighter.

Rams cornerback Marcus Peters was fined $10,026 for unnecessary roughness in Los Angeles' 30-23 loss to the Philadelpha Eagles on Sunday night, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The fine comes from a play in which Peters tackled Eagles running back Wendell Smallwood and pulled him down headfirst, drawing the flag.

Other fines surfacing Saturday from last week's action:

1. Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney was fined $20,054 for roughing the passer in a 29-22 win over the New York Jets in Week 15, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

2. Broncos cornerback Jamar Taylor, ejected from Week 15's loss to the Cleveland Browns for making contact with receiver Breshad Perriman after the play, was fined $10,026 due to his ejection, Pelissero reported.