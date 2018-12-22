Titans' Marcus Mariota (stinger) questionable to return

Tennessee's leader is headed to the locker room.

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota left Saturday's game against the Washington Redskins with a stinger and is questionable to return, according to the team. NFL Network's Melissa Stark reported the stinger is in the shoulder area.

Backup Blaine Gabbert replaced him just before halftime.

Gabbert has played in place of Mariota this season -- who suffered a nerve injury in his right elbow and left Tennessee's odd Week 1 loss to Miami -- starting two games and appearing in a total of six. In games in which Gabbert has started (including his brief appearance at the beginning of a Week 3 win over Jacksonville), the Titans are 2-0. But games in which he's completed at least 10 passes, the Titans are 1-2.

Mariota took the time necessary to allow his elbow to heal, returning in Week 4 and playing through the rest of the season up to this point, save for an eerily similar departure just before halftime of the Titans' Week 11 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Gabbert handled just two offensive snaps before Tennessee kicked a field goal to close the half Saturday, entering the break trailing 10-9. Their first possession of the second half was predictably vanilla, gaining one first down before punting after just four plays.

