Saints activate WR Ted Ginn off injured reserve

In need of a target opposite Michael Thomas, the Saints are receiving help from a familiar face.

New Orleans has activated Ted Ginn from injured reserve, NFL Network's Herbie Teope reported.

The New Orleans Advocate first reported the news.

Ginn has been out of commission since Week 7 due to a knee injury that landed him on IR and left the Saints painfully thin at the position. They signed Dez Bryant to address the void, but lost him to an injury before he could play a game. Brandon Marshall followed him, but never suited up before being released after exactly one month with the team.

Ginn returned to practice this week in preparation to return from IR and join a Saints offense that has struggled mightily in recent weeks. His best attribute -- his speed -- will likely be tested early.

"He's moving pretty well," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "He's a guy that runs, and I know he's been working hard with the trainers and doing everything that he can to get prepared for this opportunity to come back. So, we'll see how he progresses."

Ginn has caught just 12 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns in the four games in which he's appeared this season, but knows he can play a significant role for the NFC-leading Saints.

"I believe I'm up to speed," Ginn told Teope on Wednesday. "It's an organization, and you got to play a role. I just go out and do as they tell me to. Work me in however they have to, and it's no biggie for me. I just try to be that team player and that leader, and just come back out and give a little spark to my team."