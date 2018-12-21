Seven players who were fantasy gifts in 2018

Think of your fantasy roster like the gifts under a tree.

The decent players are your stocking stuffers. The duds were coal. Your injured players are sweaters from grandma you pretended to like. The best of the best? They're Nintendo Switches--what every GM asked for this year.

So boot up these seven fantasy stars like a game of Super Smash Bros. and enjoy battling it out for a league championship. The rest of us will leave more milk and cookies out next year and hope for better results.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Rocket arm. Ridiculous mobility. Tons of weapons around him. And 45 passing touchdowns with a week still to play. The elves up in Santa's Workshop deserve overtime pay for assembling a fantasy star like Mahomes.

Rams RB Todd Gurley

Gurley was the Rudolph of running backs this year--he always delivered when called upon. It doesn't get much better than 21 TDs in 15 games. That's the kind of fantasy stat line that'll go down in history (like George Washington!)

Titans RB Derrick Henry

Henry owners know that one-surprise-present-left-behind-the-tree feeling well after the past few weeks. The Titans' monstrous running back out up 408 rushing yards and six TDs in Weeks 14 and 15 alone. Talk about a perfect last-minute gift.

Colts TE Eric Ebron

Frosty the Snowman melted after one day. New Colts TE Eric Ebron has been cool for all 15 fantasy weeks so far. His 13 total TDs (12 receiving, one rushing) made for fairytale fantasy seasons, they say.

Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins

This season, Houston's top WR had owners dancing like Peppermint Patty, Linus, and Lucy around a droopy shrub. His stats through 15 weeks? 94 catches. 1,321 yards. 11 TDs. Good grief.

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

Every time McCaffrey runs, a GM gets his wins! The Panthers ' RB1 was everywhere on the ground (979 rushing yards, 7 TD) and in the air (768 receiving yards, 6 TDs) through Week 15. If you had him in PPR leagues, your life was even more wonderful.

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper

Dak Prescott must've been extra nice this year. His new No. 1 target, Amari Cooper, put up 674 receiving yards and 6 TD in seven games with Dallas. He's one re-gift Cowboys fans have been thrilled to receive.