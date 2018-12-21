Matt Barkley signs 2-year contract extension with Bills

Signed off of his couch by the Buffalo Bills earlier this season, Matt Barkley can now move the rest of his furniture to Orchard Park.

The Bills handed Barkley a two-year contract extension through 2020 on Friday, the team announced.

Buffalo acquired the 28-year-old quarterback in late October after quarterbacks Josh Allen and Derek Anderson suffered injuries. Barkley earned a start over star-crossed backup Nathan Peterman in Week 10 and showed out in a 41-10 over the New York Jets. The QB completed 60 percent of his passes for 232 yards and two scores in the blowout victory.

Allen returned following the bye, relegating Barkley back to bench. But the journeyman backup apparently did enough to earn an extended stay in Western New York.

This is Barkley's seventh team in the NFL since being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013. The QB previously signed two-year deals with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 and Cincinnati Bengals in 2018 before being released from both contracts ahead of the start of the regular season.