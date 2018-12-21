MOY nominee Grady Jarrett: I don't do work for recognition

NFL Media's Oklahoma Drill series presents exclusive, quick-hitting one-on-one interviews with players and coaches from around the league. No nonsense -- just football experiences directly from the source.

Grady Jarrett

Defensive tackle, Atlanta Falcons

Born: April 28, 1993

Experience: Fourth NFL season

Interview by Brooke Cersosimo | Dec. 19, 2018

I was helping feed the homeless at an Atlanta mission event that I've done for the past two years, and one of our heads of community relations broke the news to me and everyone else in the room that I was the Man of the Year [nominee for Atlanta]. It was a surprise.

It was a little emotional because it's a big award. It was a byproduct of the work I've done in the community, so it meant a lot to me.

[Our team] wanted to get involved [in the social justice initiative], whether it was going and visiting community centers that are run by [the Atlanta Police Department] and spend time with kids in that area, which is more on the west side of Atlanta. We're trying to be of service to things they may need or just being good influences. We also went to another community where we had open dialogue between the people, APD and the Atlanta Falcons and talked about some concerns in the neighborhood. We talked about things we can improve or they need help with and things that are going well.

We also did police ride-alongs for players that wanted to get a firsthand look of how it is day-to-day in the city of Atlanta. A lot of guys got a lot out of that. ... There were some guys who went out and saw some stuff and spoke to the team about how they never really knew what was going on in some areas. It was a good eye-opener for some guys and a good opportunity to connect with kids and show that we do care about the community.

[Falcons owner Arthur Blank] does a real good job at helping us take the things that we bring back [from our experiences in the community] to try to continue making an impact. A lot of guys have given their time.

I do a lot of anti-bullying work and work with kids, so "Big Men Don't Bully" was my first cause. But as I got doing more stuff in the community, I got to the point where I was serving where I was needed. We talked about social justice, anti-bullying, visiting hospitals, youth football camps -- we have about 500 kids a year then we have a 7-on-7 big-man challenge with high schools. It's been growing every year.

It's about making an impact and letting people know you care about what's going on.

For me personally, it's taught me to be grateful and that I need to be available to people when they do need help, whether that's giving time or donating money. Whatever it is, I have the platform to help make somebody's situation better, and I feel like that's given me an extra sense of gratitude and wanting to help.

It's special to me, especially being a guy who grew up in the Atlanta area. This [honor] is definitely motivating me to continue to do good work in the community. You don't do the work to get recognition, you do it to help people. But getting recognized is awesome.

[I've had my best season statistically through] hard work, and I just want to continue to get better. I just want to figure out where I can improve each year and just want to be the best me I can be.

It's been a rough year for our team, so fighting adversity and fighting the urge to give in and working through the tough times week in and week out no matter the circumstances.

Having a lot of close games and coming out on the wrong side of it has been challenging. Multiple games we've lost were by five or six points, and it felt like we could've come out on the other end. It's hard when you know guys are giving great effort and trying hard, and it's just not going your way. It's tough overcoming a lot of injuries. We're trying to fight adversity.

I feel like [my contract] situation will play itself out. However it turns out, I want to get my worth from all the work I've put in. Being a fifth-round draft pick, I feel like nothing's been given to me. I've worked for everything, so I won't settle for nothing.

It's awesome playing for Dan Quinn. He's a player's coach and a guy who's gonna push you to get better. He's highly competitive and that's going to bring out the best in you, and he's going to hold you to a high standard and stick to what he believes in. Playing for him has been awesome and he takes really good care of us, making sure we have all the resources we need to be the best.