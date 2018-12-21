Frank Gore intends to return for 15th NFL season

Frank Gore's season might be over, but his career is not.

The Miami Dolphins running back, who was placed on injured reserve this week with a season-ending foot injury, will not need surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. Gore's foot should be 100 percent in a few weeks.

Furthermore, Gore intends to play next year in what will be his 15th season in the NFL, Rapoport added.

The 35-year-old will need to find a new deal and potentially a new team this offseason.

Gore signed a one-year contract at the veteran's minimum to play for the Dolphins in 2018 and had a stellar season splitting carries with Kenyan Drake before his injury.

Gore averaged at least 4.6 yards per carry for the first time since 2012 and averaged a career-high 10.3 yards per reception. His 168 touches and 846 total yards were his fewest since his rookie year, but Gore proved a capable lead back and occasional No. 2 option for the contending 'Fins. The back finished with a team-high 722 rushing yards.

The Inconvenient Truth ends the season ranked fourth all-time in rushing yards with 14,748, behind only Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton and Barry Sanders. Turning 36 in May, Gore will enter 2019 just 522 rushing yards shy of passing Sanders for third all-time.