Injuries: Lamar Miller 'has a chance to play' vs. Eagles

The Houston Texans might have an intact backfield for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien told reporters Friday that running back Lamar Miller (ankle) has a chance to play.

"The game is still 48 hours away, though," O'Brien added.

Miller, who was limited in practice the past two days, appears on track to be a game-time decision. He suffered the ankle injury on the opening possession of Week 15's matchup against the New York Jets. While Miller briefly returned, he then sat out the rest of the Texans' 29-22 win.

On the season, Miller has totaled 917 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 193 carries as the featured running back in Houston's offense. If he's unable to play, the Texans have running backs Alfred Blue, D'Onta Foreman and Buddy Howell on the roster.

Here are other injuries we are monitoring Friday:

1. New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. The announcement doesn't come as a surprise when considering Beckham did not practice Wednesday and Thursday.

2. Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore (foot) will not need surgery as he is expected tom be 100 percent in a few weeks, Rapoport reports. Gore intends to play the 2019 season, per Rapoport.

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) is questionable to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars after being limited all week in practice. Linebacker Kiko Alonso (knee/hamstring) also is questionable.

3. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (hip/ribs) returned to practice Friday after sitting out the past two days. Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said Jones will be a game-time decision for Sunday against the Panthers.

4. New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa (ankle) has been ruled out. Linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (shoulder) is listed as doubtful. Defensive back Darryl Roberts (toe) and outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins (ankle) are questionable.

5. Cleveland Browns defensive back Jabrill Peppers (neck) is questionable to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

6. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (knee) will not play against the Browns. Linebacker Vontaze Burfict (concussion) is listed as questionable after being a full participant in practice Friday.

7. Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Lions.

8. Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday. Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said he'd "be surprised" if Short doesn't play.

9. Arizona Cardinals defensive end Markus Golden (ankle) and cornerback Patrick Peterson (illness) are both listed as questionable for Sunday.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark (quad) and kicker Josh Lambo (groin) will not play against the Dolphins.

11. Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (neck) has been downgraded to out for Saturday vs. Baltimore.

12. Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle (concussion), linebacker Matthew Judon (knee), defensive back/linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. and guard/tackle Alex Lewis (shoulder) are all listed as questionable.

13. Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson (ankle) is listed as doubtful to play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers after not practicing all week. Linebacker Aaron Lynch (elbow) also is doubtful for the game.

14. Indianapolis Colts safety Clayton Geathers (knee) will not play Sunday. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (ankle) and safety Mike Mitchell (calf) are both listed as questionable.