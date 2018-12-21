Darius Leonard using Pro Bowl snub as motivation

Indianapolis Colts rookie linebacker Darius Leonard is having quite the season.

Leonard leads the league in tackles (146) by a wide margin, and he has the most tackles by a rookie in NFL history through 13 games to go along with seven sacks, an interception, six passes defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

So, it was quite a surprise when his name was left off the Pro Bowl starting roster, which was announced Tuesday.

"At first I was heartbroken, then again I use that as fuel to keep competition and working hard," Leonard said Friday on "Good Morning Football." "But I am happy for teammate Eric Ebron."

Ebron and guard Quenton Nelson are the two Colts represented on the starting roster, and Leonard was eventually named an alternate, which proved a minor consolation prize.

The rookie linebacker, however, shouldn't get too worked up after being overlooked as a starter for the league's all-star exhibition game.

Given his gaudy production and high-level play, Leonard will have plenty of opportunities to garner end-of-season recognition, including the All-Rookie Team or Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Moreover, Leonard has made a strong case to be considered for the All-Pro team, which is widely regarded as a higher honor than the Pro Bowl.