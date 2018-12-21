Make your playoff predictions with the Super Bowl Challenge

Follow all the excitement of the NFL playoffs, and put your knowledge to the test, by playing the Super Bowl Challenge.

Click on the video above to find out more about the game, and register to play by clicking here.

With 12 teams competing over 11 single-elimination games, pick the winners of every playoff game en route to Super Bowl LIII, and the big game itself. You can enter your predictions on December 31st, after Week 17 finishes.

So sign up, challenge your friends and family, join a private league, or just compete against other NFL fans up and down the country.

Watch every game of the playoffs live on Sky Sports!