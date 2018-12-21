Freddie Kitchens: 'No doubt' I want to be a head coach

The Cleveland Browns are in the market for a new head coach and the search will kick off in earnest when the regular season ends.

Interim offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens, however, said he won't promote himself for whatever job awaits him.

Kitchens told reporters Thursday that he prefers to focus on getting his players ready for the final two games, but ultimately conceded one of his goals is to eventually become a head coach.

"Definitely," Kitchens said, via the Browns' official website. "No doubt."

Whether the goal is realized in Cleveland remains to be seen, as the Browns are sure to command interest from other candidates hoping for an opportunity to take over a team with a franchise quarterback and talent on both sides of the football in place.

Cleveland has two legitimate candidates to fill the head coach position already in house with Kitchens and interim head coach Gregg Williams, and both coaches have compelling arguments to be serious contenders.

After a 2-5-1 start, the Browns made sweeping changes with the firings of head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley, then promoting Williams from defensive coordinator and Kitchens from running backs coach to their current posts.

The Browns have gone 4-2 since and enter Week 16 with a 6-7-1 record. The improved play of rookie signal-caller Baker Mayfield is attributed to Kitchens, prompting a report from Jay Glazer of FOX Sports and The Athletic last weekend that Kitchens has "locked up" the offensive coordinator position in 2019.

"Jay knows more than I know, I guess," Kitchens told reporters when asked about the report. "I am serious when I tell you I do not advertise for jobs. I don't have to and I will not ever.

"I heard the other day somebody say something about how I was not ready to be a head coach. I mean, who the hell is ready to be a head coach? Do you have a résumé that you check off a list and everything? I am not worried about head coach, coordinator -- I don't care. I am just trying to do the job that I am doing right now today and then do a good job tomorrow and then the next day, and then see where I am at the end of the year. I really truly do not put any thought into beyond this week."

Meanwhile, the responsibility of looking into the future falls on Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and general manager John Dorsey. And Kitchens deserves to be considered whether it's for the head coach position or his current position.

For his part, Kitchens admits he wouldn't mind returning to a city he has fallen in love with.

"I like it here," Kitchens said. "I like it here a lot. Everybody around here knows that I like it here. I love the town of Cleveland. Cleveland and I get along well."