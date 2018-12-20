Steelers add Smith-Schuster (groin) to injury report

JuJu Smith-Schuster landed on the Steelers' injury report Thursday after suffering a groin injury in practice.

For a Steelers team already dealing with an injury to running back James Conner, this is potentially a big blow as Pittsburgh is striving for a playoff berth as it tackles NFC South champion the New Orleans Saints on the road Sunday.

Smith-Schuster, a 22-year-old second-year wideout, is having a stellar campaign as he leads the AFC with 95 catches and his 1,274 yards receiving are sixth in the NFL. He also has six touchdown catches and is coming off a win against New England in which he hauled in four catches for 40 yards.

The Steelers' final practice of the week is Friday. Should Smith-Schuster miss Sunday's game, it's likely James Washington would step into the starting role opposite of Antonio Brown.