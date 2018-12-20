DDFP: Cam Heyward; Whitney Mercilus; Rams' struggles

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Maurice Jones-Drew who kibitzes with Shek about the Los Angeles Rams' issues following their loss at home to the Philadelphia Eagles (1:49). Next, Man Of The Year candidate and Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward joins the show to talk about the great charity work he has been doing as well as their big win over the Patriots last Sunday (19:17). Then, Willie McGinest drops by the studio to chat about the Patriots struggling in their loss to the Steelers (29:33). Finally, Shek wraps up the show with another Man Of The Year candidate, Houston Texans OLB Whitney Mercilus, who spoke about his good deeds and how the team is geared toward a playoff run (44:07).

