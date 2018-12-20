Melvin Gordon (knee) 'going to play' vs. Ravens

Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn wiped away any lingering doubt about Melvin Gordon's status for Saturday night's game versus the Baltimore Ravens.

Lynn told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Thursday that the running back will play after missing the past three weeks due to a knee injury.

"Melvin's practiced all week and he's doing fine," the coach said, via Ross Tucker. "I don't know that he's himself, but he's going to play."

As the running back was listed as a full participant in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday, it was assumed Gordon would return. It's still good to hear the coach confirm a supposition.

How much run Gordon will get in his return remains to be seen. Lynn's comment that he might not be "himself" suggests the Chargers could curtail the Pro Bowler's normally heavy workload in his first game back. If that's the case, rookie Justin Jackson would continue to see reps.

With the Chargers hoping to catch the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC West title, having Gordon on the field will be a big boost toward that goal.