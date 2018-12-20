Eagles DC: WR DeAndre Hopkins like Charles Barkley

DeAndre Hopkins is the NFL's preeminent contortion artist.

The Houston Texans receiver snatches just about any ball that comes into his vicinity regardless of his body position or having a defender draped all over.

The 26-year-old currently has 94 catches with zero drops this season, per Pro Football Focus. Since 2006, only running back Christian McCaffrey has more catches (95) in a season with no drops. There is a clear difference in the degree of difficulty: Hopkins has 12.7 air yards per target, McCaffrey 1.0.

Hopkins' ability to be physical with defenders, box out smaller bodies, and snag anything near his web is uncanny.

Ahead of Sunday's tilt between the Texans and Eagles, Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz compared Hopkins to NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.

"He has some rebounder-type skills in him," Schwartz said this week, via NBC Philly. "Charles Barkley would lead the NBA in rebounds when he's 6-3. Those guys that just have a knack for high point and a knack for knowing -- but I think that sort of stands out the most."

With his Velcro-like hands, Hopkins is the only player in the NFL with 1,000-plus receiving yards and 10-plus receiving TDs in each of the last two seasons.

Schwartz shrugged when asked how you stop an unstoppable force.

"Be strong on defense," Schwartz said. "It's like when I used to have Calvin Johnson, what do you tell the guy, get taller? Hey, jump higher."

Schwartz's banged-up secondary has been getting torched this season. The Eagles' 280.8 pass YPG allowed this season are the most by Philly since 2013 (289.8 pass YPG allowed). The task gets no easier facing Hopkins.

The Eagles have allowed six individual 100-yard receivers this season. Hopkins has five 100-yard games this season (T-5th most in NFL) and is coming off a season-high 170 receiving yards in Week 15 versus the New York Jets.

Philadelphia owns a pass rush that should dominate a poor Houston offensive line. Schwartz will hope his front four can get enough pressure on Deshaun Watson that he can throw the kitchen sink at Hopkins. And then he'll pray.