Fix My Flex: Fade D.J. Moore?

Week 16 is upon us. The fantasy finals for most playoffs. If you're still alive, congratulations. Hopefully the flex position woes of the fantasy managers below can help bring you peace and lineup nirvana. If you'd like to have your question featured in a future column, remember to use the hashtag #FixMyFlex on Twitter or to reply to the tweets from the @NFLFantasy handle or my personal handle @AlexGelhar.

My choice here is Antonio Callaway. Trey Burton has seen more targets over the last month, but averages fewer air yards per targets and has scored fewer touchdowns. Callaway faces a Bengals secondary that is susceptible to the pass, while the 49ers allow fewer than six fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. It's a risky play either way, but Callaway is the right choice.

Robert Foster, DJ Moore and Daesean Hamilton. I need two from this group in full ppr. Is it crazy to start Foster over Moore? Cam looks shot... â Troy VanRiper (@PDXtroyboy) December 19, 2018

D.J. Moore might be the best all-around player of this bunch, but with Cam Newton out and Taylor Heineke under center, all bets are off as to what will happen in Carolina's passing game. Foster offers you a nice big-play threat, while Hamilton provides a solid floor in PPR (seven catches and 40-plus yards in each of his last two games). It might feel wrong, but sitting Moore is the right call.

If Odell is out, should I start Golladay, Anderson, or Foster in the Flex #FixMyFlex â Luke Venner (@VennerLuke) December 19, 2018

It looks like OBJ will be out again, and my pick of this trio is Robby Anderson. He's facing a banged-up Packers defense in general featuring several street free agents in the secondary. He's at home, too, and is clearly Sam Darnold's favorite target. Golladay surprised last week against a tough Bills defense and Foster has been a constant big-play threat, but Anderson to me is both the safest and highest upside play.

Round 2, I asked you the same question last week and you had the hot hand. Standard, Melvin Gordon-Marlon Mack-Damien Williams (assuming Ware is out) â Pascal Loubier (@pascalloubier3) December 20, 2018

If Melvin Gordon is healthy enough to play, and it sounds like he is, I'm starting him. Marlon Mack is coming off a fantastic game, but he also offered up a few duds in a row before that. Damien Williams could see Spencer Ware return or cede more work to the Darrel Williams in the event Ware is out again. Gordon is Los Angeles' workhorse, and he needs to be in fantasy lineups if he's starting.

Josh Gordon looks great in New England, but his target totals have been nightmarish for fantasy (three, nine, and two over his last three weeks). I'd love to suggest Dante Pettis here, but facing the Bears defense with Nick Mullens under center is less than ideal. That leaves Jordan Howard, who's found new life in the Bears offense the last few weeks and offers the safest option of this bunch. It's not pretty, but I'd trot out Howard.

#FixMyFlex assuming Ware is active this week, who to start between Mcguire or D. Williams? .5ppr â Jose V. Restrepo (@TENTE51) December 19, 2018

Elijah McGuire played around 74 percent of the Jets offensive snaps last week with Isaiah Crowell on injured reserve and will be facing a Packers defensive line that has seen each of its top three defensive lineman land on injured reserve as well. Williams will most likely be in some sort of timeshare, making McGuire the safer option with a higher upside as well.

I could look deep at the data here, but sometimes you just have to ride the hot hand. Henry out-snapped Dion Lewis last week for only the second time this year, and he has seven touchdowns over the last three weeks. Touchdowns are one of the least predictive stats, but sometimes teams will ride a wave as long as it crests. Henry is such a wave. Williams is in a solid spot but I cannot turn away from Henry right now.

I drafted Gronk in the second round and was eliminated from the playoffs in Week 9. Is football still being played this season? â Sean Glazier (@seanglazier) December 19, 2018

Yes! In fact, your beloved Gunners host Burnley this weekend... oh wait, you mean NFL football. Yes, that is still being played with great games this Saturday, Sunday and Monday. So be a good little sports fan and watch! I promise it'll be exciting, even if your fantasy team is garbage.

Alex Gelhar is a law student and UW Madison and freelance writer for @NFLFantasy. Follow him on Twitter @AlexGelhar for tweets about football, law, movies and how when Leon Trotsky was young he looked a lot like Jean-Ralphio from Parks and Rec.