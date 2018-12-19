Lions place RB Kerryon Johnson (knee) on IR

The Detroit Lions are shutting down rookie running back Kerryon Johnson.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Lions placed Johnson on injured reserve due to a knee injury. The second-round pick is expected to make a full recovery this offseason. The team later made the news official.

Johnson has missed the past four games after suffering a knee injury in Week 11's win over the Carolina Panthers.

Shutting down the rookie is a prudent move for a 5-9 Lions team that will miss the playoffs.

Johnson was a breath of fresh air in a stagnant Detroit backfield. In Week 3, the dynamic runner snapped the Lions' streak of 70 games without a 100-yard rusher. The Lions offense has gone in the tank without Johnson, but trying to bring him back with two meaningless games left would have been malpractice by the organization.

Johnson ends his rookie season with 641 rushing yards on 118 attempts (5.4 average) with three running scores. The 21-year-old should be the focal point of Detroit's rushing attack in 2019.