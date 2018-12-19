Calais Campbell says Jags 'playing for your jobs'

During the holiday season, it's easy to zone out and not take your job seriously. Many non-athlete professionals have a recorded history of mailing in the final few weeks of the calendar.

Thus, it's easy to see why an NFL player on a team that's season was sunk long ago might play out the string to close the season.

Veterans like Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell, however, know there remains a lot to play for in the final two weeks.

"It's always better to end on a good note, especially when you are kind of playing for your job, playing for the job of the person next to you, playing for the coaches' job, front office, everybody," Campbell said, via the Florida Times-Union. "Right now the better we play, the more people keep their jobs. When you are out here competing, you have to play for everybody. My motivation is to play my best ball to set the standard no matter what the circumstances are."

Campbell's sentiment is especially true for soon-to-be free agents and fringe players who might be thrust into action late in the season. Teams leave no stone unturned in the offseason looking for legitimate contributors, so every snap put on tape now could mean more money in a player's pocket down the road.

The Jaguars cutting Barry Church last week was the beginning of the housecleaning in Jacksonville. Campbell's message to teammates is clear: If you're mailing it in, you could be next out the door.