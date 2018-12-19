Mike Williams, Dalvin Cook among NFL Players of the Week

Week 15 of the 2018 NFL season featured memorable performances from a pair of second-year players eager to establish themselves among the league's elite talents. Here are the NFL Players of the Week:

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is the AFC Offensive Player of the Week following the finest performance of his career on Thursday. Williams hauled in seven passes for 76 yards and scored the game-tying touchdown before converting on the subsequent two-point attempt to lift the Chargers' 29-28 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden took home AFC Defensive Player of the Week after picking off Tom Brady in the fourth quarter to help secure a 17-10 victory over the New England Patriots. Haden also had 12 tackles in the win.

Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn secured AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors after kicking five field goals and two extra points in the team's 29-22 victory over the New York Jets. Fairbairn, who has successfully converted on his last 12 field-goal attempts, leads the NFL with 136 points and 34 field goals.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after leading the team to a 41-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Cook finished with 136 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is the NFC Defensive Player of the Week following his standout performance in a 40-14 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Jarrett tallied two sacks, seven tackles and a forced fumble.

San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould claimed NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday's 26-23 overtime victory against the Seattle Seahawks. Gould secured the win on a 36-yard field goal in overtime and went four for four on field-goal attempts in the rainy conditions at Levi's Stadium.