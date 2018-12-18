NFL players react to 2019 Pro Bowl rosters

The NFL announced the 2019 Pro Bowl rosters on Tuesday night. Players throughout the NFL reacted on Twitter after the rosters were revealed:

I Just Wanna Thank God And My Teammates, Coaches And Everybody In The Chicago Bears Organization Also The Greatest Fans In The World #BearDownï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/4BYEGNw2JU â Eddie Jackson (@EJackson_4) December 19, 2018

I guess probowl voters didnât watch Darius Leonard film this year ï¿½ï¿½ heâs gonna be special â Vontae Davis (@vontaedavis) December 19, 2018

To all my supporters, Thank you. To all my doubters, Thank you more. Glory to the Man above! LUV #President pic.twitter.com/Qw1U6OPLq5 â Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) December 19, 2018

Congrats My Guy! @Ebron85 You Deserve It And Earned It! â Brandon Bostick (@Bostick11) December 19, 2018

Truly blessed an honored to be apart of a defense like ours, to be honored with a 4th pro bowl ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ especially with my other teammates #whodat pic.twitter.com/m08WSuQbYX â cameron jordan (@camjordan94) December 19, 2018

I wanted to take a second to thank all of the ppl that voted me in to my 2nd Pro Bowl could not have done it without you. #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/ERwZKTOusP â Brandon Brooks (@bbrooks_79) December 19, 2018

Congrats to my guy ericebron on the well deserved Pro Bowl selection. Bless up https://t.co/DR3gFykcHK â Jabari Price (@JayPrice04) December 19, 2018