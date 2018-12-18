NFL players react to 2019 Pro Bowl rosters

The NFL announced the 2019 Pro Bowl rosters on Tuesday night. Players throughout the NFL reacted on Twitter after the rosters were revealed:
Congratulations! Well deserved!! https://t.co/U0UqDJjFzHâ Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) December 19, 2018
I Just Wanna Thank God And My Teammates, Coaches And Everybody In The Chicago Bears Organization Also The Greatest Fans In The World #BearDownï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/4BYEGNw2JUâ Eddie Jackson (@EJackson_4) December 19, 2018
I guess probowl voters didnât watch Darius Leonard film this year ï¿½ï¿½ heâs gonna be specialâ Vontae Davis (@vontaedavis) December 19, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Phillip Lindsay (@I_CU_boy) December 19, 2018
Congrats to my guy @AndreRoberts! Honored to see you make it! https://t.co/2nq2hmEWeLâ Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) December 19, 2018
Congrats to @denzelward, a great rookie season capped off with a well deserved trip to the Pro Bowl!! https://t.co/sNaLZRsAReâ Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) December 19, 2018
To all my supporters, Thank you. To all my doubters, Thank you more. Glory to the Man above! LUV #President pic.twitter.com/Qw1U6OPLq5â Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) December 19, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #S13Y pic.twitter.com/tBtt1ldIP1â Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) December 19, 2018
Congrats My Guy! @Ebron85 You Deserve It And Earned It!â Brandon Bostick (@Bostick11) December 19, 2018
Pro Bowl âï¸ Thank you to everyone! #Blessingsï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/ZdlF0wrgkaâ Saquon Barkley (@saquon) December 19, 2018
Truly blessed an honored to be apart of a defense like ours, to be honored with a 4th pro bowl ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ especially with my other teammates #whodat pic.twitter.com/m08WSuQbYXâ cameron jordan (@camjordan94) December 19, 2018
I wanted to take a second to thank all of the ppl that voted me in to my 2nd Pro Bowl could not have done it without you. #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/ERwZKTOusPâ Brandon Brooks (@bbrooks_79) December 19, 2018
So proud of this guy! https://t.co/O1rLUOt6JLâ Russell Okung (@RussellOkung) December 19, 2018
Congrats to my guy ericebron on the well deserved Pro Bowl selection. Bless up https://t.co/DR3gFykcHKâ Jabari Price (@JayPrice04) December 19, 2018
Thank You God And Everybody Who Showed Love By Voting For The Kidâ¤ï¸#BearDownï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/U9xpipQ4cPâ Eddie Jackson (@EJackson_4) December 19, 2018
Congrats fellas!! Well deserved ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/FJKnsUCA0Aâ Kareem Jackson (@ReemBoi25) December 19, 2018
Thank you to everybody that voted â¼ï¸â¼ï¸â¼ï¸first pro bowl ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #blessedâ Derwin James Jr (@DerwinJames) December 19, 2018
Thanks to everyone who voted for me and my teammates! #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/froSXD6Dg7â Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes5) December 19, 2018
Congrats to @AndreRoberts @JayMy_31 and @TheAdamsEra on being selected to the Pro Bowl! #JetUpâ Kelvin Beachum (@KelvinBeachumJr) December 19, 2018
Congrats FELLAS!!! Well deserved!!! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/DIFUJdLKJzâ Joe Haden (@joehaden23) December 19, 2018
Congratulations to @fcoxx_91, @ZERTZ_86, and @bbrooks_79, named to this year's Pro Bowl roster!#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/cyhPAaXDbVâ Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 19, 2018
Shoutout to my brothers @TreyDeuce32RTR @weddlesbeard & yandeezyyy for pro bowl! Well deserved fellas!â Tony Jefferson (@_tonyjefferson) December 19, 2018