Tickets available to attend Super Bowl Opening Night

Super Bowl LIII festivities in Atlanta will kick off in primetime with Super Bowl Opening Night Fueled by Gatorade on Monday, January 28, 2019 at State Farm Arena. Beginning on Wednesday, December 19 at 10:00 AM ET, fans may purchase tickets at NFL.com/OpeningNightOnSale to be in the arena as thousands of media interview the Super Bowl players and coaches during their only public appearance in Atlanta before Super Bowl LIII. Attendees will see the Super Bowl teams in person and will be able to listen to players answer questions via free radios distributed throughout the venue.

Super Bowl Opening Night is the first interaction that Super Bowl players and coaches from both teams have with media after arrival in Atlanta, and the only time the two teams will be in one location before the game. For the third straight year, members of both teams will appear together on stage in front of fans. Super Bowl Opening Night will also feature special appearances and autographs by NFL players and Legends, and team mascots, as well as fan photo opportunities and the chance to win prizes including two tickets to Super Bowl LIII by checking in with the Super Bowl LIII -- Fan Mobile Pass app!

"Super Bowl Opening Night in Atlanta will enable fans to see and listen to every Super Bowl player and coach just hours after they arrive in the city," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL Senior Vice President of Events and Club Business Development. "We are very excited to have fans join these players and media from around the world in officially kicking off Super Bowl week."

Super Bowl Opening Night begins at 7:00 PM ET and will be televised live on NFL Network and CBS Sports Network. Fans in attendance will receive a free radio giving them access to NFL Network coverage and player interviews taking place at the individual podiums. Tickets are $29 and doors will open at 5:30 PM ET.

For more information on the event and updates on other Super Bowl LIII celebrations, fans may visit SuperBowl.com.