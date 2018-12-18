Injury roundup: Packers place Aaron Jones (knee) on IR

The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday they've placed Aaron Jones on injured reserve, effectively ending the second-year running back's season.

Jones injured his knee early on in last Sunday's Week 15 matchup against the Chicago Bears, and didn't return to the game once exiting in the first half. The injury is believed to be a sprained MCL in his right knee.

With the Packers later losing that game to the Bears 24-17 and eliminating their contention for the playoffs, the team placed Jones on IR in order to get started on a full recovery.

Jones, 24, ends the year leading the Packers in rushing yards (728) and rushing touchdowns (8), and that was after starting the year serving a two-game suspension for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

In correlation to the roster move, the Packers signed wide receiver Allen Lazard from the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad and added him to the active roster. The Packers also signed defensive lineman Eric Cotton and cornerback D.J. Killings to the practice squad.

Here are other injuries we're monitoring on Tuesday:

1. Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (knee) was a full participant in practice, while backup RB Austin Ekeler (concussion protocol) and wide receiver Keenan Allen (hip) did not practice.

2. The San Francisco 49ers have placed cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (knee) on injured reserve and signed CB Tyvis Powell in correlation to the roster move.

3. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed tight end Alan Cross (shoulder) and safety Justin Evans (toe) on injured reserve and promoted tight end Donnie Ernsberger to the active roster.

4. Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey (knee), linebacker Sharif Finch (shoulder), LB Brian Orakpo (elbow), safety Brynden Trawick (illness), and wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (ankle) were all missing from practice.

5. The Washington Redskins placed cornerback Joshua Holsey (knee) on injured reserve and signed CB Harlan Miller to the active roster.

6. Oakland Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (ankle/elbow) was placed on injured reserve.

7. The Buffalo Bills running back situation is getting more thin as Marcus Murphy (elbow) was placed on injured reserve after getting a start in Week 15 with LeSean McCoy (hamstring) and Chris Ivory (shoulder) sitting out. The Bills signed wide receiver Victor Bolden from the San Francisco 49ers practice squad and placed him on the active roster.