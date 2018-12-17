NFL Fantasy Live: Recapping Week 15 in the NFL

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are all back in the studio to recap Week 15! The group starts off with the biggest news headlines from the weekend like Todd Gurley getting his knee checked out and Nick Foles to start again in Week 16 (2:45). Next, the guys review some stories from Week 15 such as quarterbacks and tight ends falling short of expectations (14:56). Then, the crew looks ahead to 2019 by judging where some players like Derrick Henry and Josh Allen will be drafted (26:45), plus they ask which QBs normally in the top ten will fall to (40:05)? Lastly, the group wrapped up the show with your waiver wire pick ups for the championship round (49:00) and some Monday Moanin' Tweets read by Eddie Spaghetti (45:35).

