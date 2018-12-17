Bob Wylie stars as Santa in Browns holiday video

Santa Bob is coming to town.
The Browns' awesome holiday video includes offensive lineman and reindeer -- and a certain big-bellied blocking guru as St. Nick himself.
This was the role 'Hard Knocks' legend and offensive line coach Bob Wylie was born to play.
Let's review Wylie's Claus credentials, shall we? First off, he's got the holly jolly gut thing down.
Bob Wylie's stomach moving every time he says "hut" is hilarious. #HardKnocks
Wylie also can fly, according to his bio on ClevelandBrowns.com.
He is also very magical.
Bob Wylie is Santa Claus. Change my mind.