Vance Joseph: Broncos coaching talks 'not my concern'

It appears the Denver Broncos got close to replacing head coach Vance Joseph last offseason.

Broncos general manager John Elway met with former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan last year to discuss Shanahan potentially replacing Joseph, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Broncos CEO Joe Ellis wanted Elway to conduct a real search if the team was serious about replacing Joseph, Rapoport reported.

In the end, Elway and Ellis opted to keep Joseph instead of hiring Shanahan, who coached the Broncos from 1995-2008.

The development was first reported by The Colorado Springs Gazette.

Joseph, in his second year with the Broncos, said during a news conference Monday he was aware of the Gazette article.

"I've spoken to John, that's a private conversation," Joseph said. "That's the least of my worries is the article ... That's not my concern ... What's being written, being said, that's not my concern."

With the Broncos' 17-16 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Saturday annihilating their playoff hopes, Joseph's future in the Mile High City is in a precarious spot. Joseph has gone 11-19 in Denver since taking over as head coach before the start of last season, and the Broncos have missed the playoffs three straight seasons -- their longest postseason drought since 2008-10.

Joseph, however, says he isn't thinking about his future with the team right now.

"I don't. It's about my coaches and my players," Joseph said. "We have a great staff, it will be tough for me to find a better staff in this league. These coaches have coached a really, really young team. We've got young guys playing at a high level because of our coaches and our players each week they've battled.

"So that's more of my focus and concern not my future. My ultimate focus is really Oakland Raiders next Monday night so that's where my head is right now."

With the Broncos' season ending in two weeks, it remains to be seen if Joseph will remain Denver's head coach by the start of 2019.