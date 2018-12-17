Lynn: Melvin Gordon was 'close' to playing vs. Chiefs

Melvin Gordon is on his way back to game action.

Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said the running back will be limited in practice on Monday and added that Gordon was "very close" to playing last Thursday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"If we would have played that game on Sunday, he probably would have played," Lynn said, via ESPN's Eric Williams.

Lynn's optimism strongly suggests we should prepare for Gordon's return. The Pro Bowl running back missed the past three games due to a knee injury suffered in Week 12.

The Chargers won all three games sans Gordon, but his return will be a welcome sight for the streaking L.A. club. The fourth-year running back was the motor behind the Chargers offense, gobbling up 100-plus total yards in his six previous games played before suffering the knee injury.

Gordon's return would be a big boon for tilts against Baltimore and Denver to finish the season, as the Chargers attempt to swipe the AFC West from the Chiefs.

Austin Ekeler remains in concussion protocol after missing last week's win, according to Lynn. The team will continue to evaluate the running back.

As for Keenan Allen, who left Thursday's victory early with a hip injury, Lynn said the receiver might do individual work in practice Monday, but would be limited as well.