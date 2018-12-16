ATN Podcast: 2018 Week 15 Recap!

In a room filled with heroes - Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling - react to Week 15's entertaining offerings, including - Big Ben's battle with TB12 (3:00), Da Bears baffle A-Rod and clinch the North (9:00), is Kevin Stefanski the answer to the Vikings inconsistent offense (15:10), do the Ravens have the advantage in the AFC North after running wild against Tampa (21:30), how hot is Vance Joseph's hot seat after Baker belted Denver (30:20), is Indy the most dangerous wild card team (42:15), Nick at Nite silences Seattle in a divisional showdown (56:00) and lastly, the Eagles edged the Rams on SNF, but is Dallas still the NFC East favorite despite their rival's marquee win (1:06:30)?

