Around The NFL Podcast: NFL Week 15 Recap!

In a room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- react to Week 15's entertaining games. The heroes break down Big Ben's battle with TB12 (3:00) and Da Bears baffling A-Rod and clinching the North (9:00). They question whether Kevin Stefanski the answer to the Vikings inconsistent offense (15:10). Do the Ravens have the advantage in the AFC North after running wild against Tampa (21:30)? How hot is Vance Joseph's hot seat after Baker Mayfield belted Denver (30:20)? Is Indy the most dangerous wild card team (42:15)? They then look at how Nick at Nite silenced Seattle in a divisional showdown (56:00) before discussing the Eagles' upset over the Rams on "Sunday Night Football." Finally, is Dallas still the NFC East favorite despite their rival's marquee win (1:06:30)?

LISTEN to the podcast here: