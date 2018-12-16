Todd Gurley exits briefly in Rams' loss with knee injury

The Los Angeles Rams suffered a brief injury scare on Sunday night.

Todd Gurley exited briefly during the third quarter of the Rams' 30-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles after suffering a left knee injury. He missed a series and was initially ruled questionable to return before returning late in the third quarter

Gurley finished the game with 12 carries for 48 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also had 10 catches for 76 yards.

The running back came out for the Rams' first series of the third quarter, sat out the second and returned for the third.

Gurley wasn't the only Rams tailback dealing with an injury Sunday night. His backup, Justin Davis, suffered a shoulder injury. Rookie back John Kelly saw more snaps in their absence.