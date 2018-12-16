Rams RB Todd Gurley exits briefly with knee injury

The Los Angeles Rams suffered a major injury scare on Sunday night.

Todd Gurley exited briefly in the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles after suffering a left knee injury. He missed a series and was initially ruled questionable to return before returning late in the third quarter

Gurley had 11 rushes for 47 yards and a score and five catches for 38 yards at the time of his departure.

The running back came out for the Rams' first series of the third quarter, sat out the second and returned for the third.

Gurley wasn't the only Rams tailback dealing with an injury Sunday night. His backup, Justin Davis, suffered a shoulder injury. Rookie back John Kelly saw more snaps in their absence.