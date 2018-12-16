Doug Marrone: 'I don't know' if my job is in jeopardy

The Jacksonville Jaguars' season continued to circle the toilet with Sunday's 16-13 home loss to the Josh Johnson-led Washington Redskins.

The Jags fell to 4-10 on the season, losing nine of their last 10 games. For a team that was within a whisker of playing in the Super Bowl one year ago, calling the season a disappointment would be a colossal understatement. It's been the type of season in Duval that should lead to sweeping changes.

Coach Doug Marrone said after Sunday's defeat to Washington that he has not received any assurances about his job status from owner Shad Khan or EVP of football operations Tom Coughlin.

"No, nothing, nor do I expect any. I've never coached where that's happened one way or the other," he said, via the team's official transcript.

During Sunday's home finale, Marrone watched his team's 13-6 fourth-quarter lead turn into another loss. With games remaining at Miami and Houston to close the slate, Marrone was asked if it's too late to convince management he merits another season. He shrugged.

"I don't know," he said. "That's not a question for me. I'm just going to keep coaching as hard as I can. I don't make those decisions."

Does Marrone think he deserves a chance to keep coaching the Jags?

"Me personally? I'd be lying if my job is to win games and you don't win games, obviously it's up to the people that make the decisions," he said. "That's very simple. I'm not going to back down from my responsibility to the team."

With an offense that can't move the ball no matter which quarterback is under center and a defense that hasn't been as dominant as it's been in the past, the Jags have crumbled, and appear a rudderless ship floating into the abyss.

The problems don't all sit with Marrone, but the man in charge usually takes the fall for lost seasons. The question is whether Coughlin will make a move in two weeks and if he could call his own number to return to the sideline.