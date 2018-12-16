Injuries we're tracking in Sunday's Week 15 games

Here are the injuries we're monitoring from Sunday's Week 15 games:

1. Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore was carted off the field with an ankle injury in the second quarter and has been ruled out against the Minnesota Vikings. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Gore suffered a foot sprain and X-rays were negative.

2. Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has been ruled out against the Chicago Bears with a knee injury.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars safety Ronnie Harrison has a knee injury and is questionable to return against the Washington Redskins.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Alan Cross suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter and is questionable to return versus the Baltimore Ravens.

5. Arizona Cardinals cornerback David Amerson is being evaluated for a concussion.

6. Tennessee Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro is being evaluated for a concussion.

7. Dallas Cowboys guard Xavier Su'a-Filo has been ruled out against the Indianapolis Colts with an eye injury.

8. Buffalo Bills running back Marcus Murphy is doubtful to return against the Detroit Lions with an arm injury.

9. Redskins safety Montae Nicholson is questionable to return against the Jaguars with a finger injury.

10. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (hip), who was sidelined in Week 14, is active for Sunday's afternoon game against the San Francisco 49ers. As expected, running back Rashaad Penny (knee) is also inactive.