Redskins' Alex Smith out of hospital, back at home

Following a turbulent few weeks, Redskins quarterback Alex Smith finally finds himself back at home.

Smith suffered a gruesome compound fracture against the Texans in which a bone was protruding through his skin. He underwent surgery and was expected to need six to eight months for recovery, but then suffered through infection after multiple surgeries.

On Sunday, the 34-year-old QB was finally released from the hospital.

Smith's wife Elizabeth sent out a picture on Instagram of her husband in front of the Christmas tree.

"This last month has been a difficult ride," she wrote. "Our family is beyond happy to have this man with us and home. This experience has given us great perspective and gratitude for all the people and blessings in our lives."

Smith is in his first season with the Redskins following a trade from the Chiefs.

In a season in which Washington has been riddled with injuries, Smith was actually the second Redskins starter to be lost for the season and then incur post-surgery infection as running back Derrius Guice also battled through the same issues.