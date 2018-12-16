Injuries: Bills' McCoy (hamstring) a game-time decision

The Buffalo Bills running back situation for Sunday is up in the air.

That was the description from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport early Sunday morning, who's sources say running back LeSean McCoy (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Buffalo's home stand against the Detroit Lions, while backup Chris Ivory (shoulder) is not expected to play.

Both injuries for the Bills' running backs were sustained during last week's home loss to the New York Jets. After carrying the ball just twice in that game, McCoy exited early after only two carries. Ivory would fill in for McCoy, but would also exit the game later with a shoulder injury.

McCoy was limited in Thursday and Friday's practice after sitting out on Wednesday, while Ivory practiced in full all week. Both players were officially given the questionable tag by the team ahead of Sunday's game. Should McCoy and Ivory not suit up, third-year running back Marcus Murphy will get the start, but with little to no depth behind him.

For McCoy, the latest injury adds to what has been a disappointing year for the 30-year old, who notched his sixth season going over 1,000 yards last year. Yet, regardless of the status of McCoy and Ivory on Sunday, the Bills will have their leading rusher on the field against the Lions -- rookie QB Josh Allen -- who leads the pack with 490 yards on the ground.

Here are other injuries we are monitoring on Sunday morning:

1. Indianapolis Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton (ankle) will be a game-time decision, according to a source from Rapoport. Hilton hasn't practiced all week, but there is a real shot he still plays against the Cowboys, as he was in the same situation last week before having a great game in a win over the Texans.

2. According to Rapoport, Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) is expected to make his return to the lineup after missing last week. Same goes for linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring), though he will have limited snaps. Lee hasn't played since the Cowboys' last defeat in Week 9.

3. After a solid week of practice, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (hip) is expected to play today against the 49ers despite his questionable tag, according to Rapoport.

4. San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Brieda (ankle), is expecting to play against the Seahawks after a short absence, says a source from Rapoport. Wide receivers Marquise Goodwin (calf) and Dante Pettis (foot) should also be good to go despite their questionable tags.

5. Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller injured his ankle in last night's 29-22 win over the New York Jets, but according to sources from Rapoport, the injury is not major. Miller has a chance to return next week, but either way, his status shouldn't be affected for the playoffs.